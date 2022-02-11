After the violence to the cat, Adidas terminates the contract with the footballer Zouma. The brother who filmed the scene is also in trouble

The problems continue for the French footballer Kurt Zouma of West Ham, accused of mistreating his cat as shown by the images filmed by his brother and disseminated on the net. Sportswear company Adidas has announced that it has terminated its contract. In a statement more than the three-striped brand we read: “we have concluded our investigation and we can confirm that Kurt Zouma is not an athlete on contract with Adidas”.

The decision comes after the player was taken out of the squad by West Ham and was fined with the maximum penalty: without salary for two weeks, or 250 thousand pounds (about 300 thousand euros).

China, you will find over 150 mystery boxes with dogs and cats inside, some dead others suffering



The English football club is also paying the consequences for what the player did to his felines: West Ham sponsor Vitality said he had suspended sponsorship of the club with “immediate effect”. “We are extremely disappointed by the judgment shown by the club in response to this incident – Vitality reads in a note, also referring to the fact that the player was sent to the field before being suspended as nothing had happened -. As such, we are suspending our sponsorship of West Ham United with immediate effect. We will now engage further with the club to understand what actions they will take to address the situation ».

The transformation of Gracie, the werewolf cat



His brother was also suspended from the team he plays for

The video in which French West Ham defender Kurt Zouma hits a cat has also caused problems for his brother, Yoan: the football team he plays for, the English club Dagenham Redbridge, has suspended him for having the film the controversial video : “Dagenham & Redbridge wants to reiterate the condemnation of all forms of cruelty to animals and fully understands the reaction of many of its fans, so we have decided that until the investigation by the Royal Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals is closed, Yoan will not play in any match ».

| BREAKING: Video obtained by The Sun shows West Ham United star Kurt Zouma repeatedly kicking his cat across the floor like a football [GRAPHIC] pic.twitter.com/Bq2oH6Eaiz – Politics UK  (@PoliticsForUK) February 7, 2022

The petition has exceeded 300 thousand signatures

Meanwhile, protests and requests for legal action against the player continue on the web: a petition on change.org asking for his indictment – underlining that in England “there are already laws that punish animal abuse” -, it has already been signed by more than 300 thousand people with the request that Scotland Yard and the RSPCA (‘Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’) intervene against the French. “In the UK we have animal abuse laws, laws that should apply to all rich or poor, famous or not! – reads the petition -. Failure to act in this case will send the message that the abuse of animals for entertainment purposes is justified, that breaking the law is not a problem for the rich and famous! Neither is acceptable! ».

An adorable cat comforts a sad child



Meanwhile, a first result, perhaps the most important, has already been achieved: the two cats have been stolen from the player: «The two cats are now being treated with RSPCA. Our priority is and always has been the welfare of these cats, a spokesman for the animal rights organization told Reuters. They have been brought in for a check-up by a veterinarian and will then remain in our care while the investigation continues. ‘

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– In Spain 1.2 million signatures collected against pharmaceutical tests on Beagle dogs (and not only), but for universities it is “necessary”

– Dog abandoned in Messina, the owner framed by the cameras. But the animal is not found: “Help us find it”

– Puccini, the cat missing after an accident, is found 20 days safe and sound

– He kicks the cat, Zouma is knocked out by West Ham and receives a fine of 300 thousand euros. More than 190,000 signatures collected to ask for a criminal prosecution

– The story of the dog Zelda, a sad princess in a kennel

– Covid, New York deer test positive for Omicron, first time in wild animals. Experts fear new variants

– A lonely cat found a kitten to spend the rest of her life with

– Parrot steals a GoPro camera and films his own flight to New Zealand

– The rescue of Walter, a fox cub whose tail was amputated for esoteric rituals

– Chile, the true story of a seagull and the cat (with its owner) who taught her to fly

– Wasabi, the “spicy” cat has become the most cuddly of his siblings

– The cat Yang nominated for the Pdsa Order of Merit Award: he is the one who cuddles patients in an English hospital

– The beautiful story of the father who didn’t want a dog in the house until a puppy changed his life

– The dead companion was awake when she was hit, a fox was rescued and rescued

– Tiziano Ferro has adopted a dog destined for euthanasia: “Welcome home Gianni”

– The brains of domestic cats are getting smaller and smaller due to man’s “fault”

– Switzerland: referendum in Basel to protect monkeys and demand respect for their dignity

– From a zoo in Ukraine to a sanctuary in South Africa, a 10 thousand kilometer journey to a new life for five lions and a tiger

– Mother cat keeps her kittens with her in a parking lot until help arrives

– Covid, the nose of dogs “beats” rapid tests: their sensitivity is 98-100 percent

– The story of Rosemary, the 11-pound Chihuahua dog who is reborn losing half his weight

– United States: a dog risks dying in a burning car, is saved by the heroic gesture of a deputy sheriff

– In Colombia, Pablo Escobar’s hippos have become an “invasive species”

– In Iceland, the government aims to stop whaling from 2024

– The dog Briciola emerges at the Quirinale and crosses the courtyard of honor not far from President Mattarella

– The story of the dog Bone, left to himself on a mattress, is now looking for a second chance

– So a woman rescued a stray dog ​​trapped in ice

– The beautiful story of Timo, the cat rescued from the cold who became the mascot of a school in Turkey

– Shock in the United States: police shot an eight-month-old dog for “barking too much”

– Tortured with an electrician’s tie around his neck, dog rescued from suffocation

– Here is Eris, the dog with the longest muzzle in the world

– From Sicily to Turin, Hope’s story: the cat without eyes thrown in the garbage has managed to change her life