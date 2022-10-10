Entertainment

after the wedding, the surprise honeymoon in Paris

After their wedding in Las Vegas on July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flew to Paris.

A honeymoon in the capital of love. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue their story worthy of a Hollywood romantic comedy. On July 16, the two lovers got married in Las Vegas. While they were supposed to get married almost twenty years ago, the actor and the singer finally took the plunge.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience”, had confided J-Lo in his newsletter. The couple united in the Little White Chapel, an iconic location that has witnessed many celebrity weddings, in a presumably intimate ceremony. After this union, the two spouses flew to Paris. On July 21, they were indeed seen in the French capital with their respective children. Indeed, although only Seraphina, Ben Affleck’s second daughter, and Emme, J-Lo’s child, were seen during the wedding ceremony, Samuel, Violet and Maximilian were also part of the trip. They went to a place dear to their hearts.

Latest news

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s getaway

During lunch at Les Jardins du Presbourg restaurant anda cruise on the Seine, the two stars were able to enjoy the Parisian sun. If the two reunited families have allowed themselves this break in France, it is also because the newly married couple intends to celebrate their union with great pomp. People site TMZ revealed that the two actors are planning a big party at one of Ben Affleck’s properties in Riceboro, Georgia. Family, but also friends, including many celebrities, all should participate in the festivities in honor of the two lovers.

