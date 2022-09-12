after the wild rumors about his relationship with Karl, the sexiest French model appears with his better half for the first time!

Has Baptiste Giabiconi finally found love? At 32, the one who was protected by Karl Lagerfeld, and who since his death inherited part of his fortune still keeps the mystery about his private life.

In a relationship or single ?

Thus, on September 11, during a question-and-answer session with his fans, the handsome kid first confessed to a surfer who believed him alone: “I’m rarely alone, it’s just that I don’t necessarily show you my daily life”. And to add:By the way, would you like to see more of my life?”

Without really saying more, Baptiste Giabiconi also answered the question “When will someone be by your side” by posting the photo of his hand holding another person’s hand. A cliche that cannot be easily interpreted. Indeed, the one whose sense of humor we know well has he chosen the person geographically closest to him this Sunday evening, or is he again in a relationship? For the time being, we do not yet know if he has revealed his intimacy with a man or a woman.

Always maintain ambiguity

Because the model and singer has always preferred to keep ambiguity about her sexual orientation, asking in particular 30 years in the columns of Gala “Why choose ?“. In 2012, it was with a woman named Stéphanie, a Frenchwoman who now lived in the United States, that he appeared, still with our colleagues. The same year, he had also met the singer Katy Perry at fashion week in Paris, but had revealed a few years later that their story had been orchestrated, in her book “Karl and me”…

Baptiste Giabiconi will be in Paris from September 26 for Fashion Week. Perhaps the Corsican will make new encounters there worthy of being made official…

