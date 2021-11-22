after the words of Jim Ryan, COD Vanguard disappears from the PlayStation window

These are important days for the future of Activision Blizzard, with the company coming to a turning point by “now or never”. Last summer, as you will recall, the State of California took action against the Blizzard division, following allegations of mistreatment, harassment and discrimination from employees.

The issue had also been addressed by the same publisher who, after a completely inadequate first response, had promised, in the person of CEO Bobby Kotick, that he wanted to become a reference point for equality and the desirability of the workplace.

All this, at least, until a few days ago, when new reports emerged that they involve the CEO himself among those who were informed by the facts. According to the sources, moreover, there would be evidence that even Mr. Kotick himself (via Washington Post) would have become the protagonist of inappropriate behaviors – which are now being discussed.

How will Activision Blizzard move after the reports on CEO Bobby Kotick?

Activision Blizzard workers have demonstrated to demand the removal of the CEO and even investors, after an initial period in which they seemed to want to return the allegations to the sender, would be veering towards its replacement, to avoid that the reputation of Activision Blizzard remains linked to the scandals that emerged following the latest reports from US newspapers.

In this situation, Xbox’s Phil Spencer had taken a very tough position and, like him, had also expressed himself Jim Ryan, leading the division PlayStation on behalf of Sony.

While all this is raging and waiting to understand if and how the two console giants will decide for actions that push Activision Blizzard towards change, some hawkeye players (Street The Gamer) noted that Call of Duty: Vanguard has disappeared from the showcase on the official PlayStation site.

By accessing the portal, in fact, until a few days ago the game was highlighted as a new release. Now, however, it has been completely removed from the home and its mosaic – where, almost mockingly, the competitor appears instead. Battlefield 2042.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that PlayStation’s CEO sent a note to Activision Blizzard about how they plan to address their internal situation. PlayStation appears to have removed Vanguard from the featured section on their site. Today vs. yesterday: pic.twitter.com/vWYyHGDY2S – CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 18, 2021

By accessing the Italian version of the site, in fact, we can see the PlayStation Store Black Friday discounts, the launch of Battlefield 2042, the availability of FIFA 22, the ten years of Skyrim, the partnership with the UEFA Champions League and Season # 1 of NBA 2K22. No trace of the debut of COD Vanguard, which previously had its own slot to postpone purchase on PlayStation Store.

We can only hope that the whole story will have the best outcome for everyone: a work environment where the talents of Activision Blizzard of today and tomorrow can work expressing the best of themselves and away from the toxic behaviors to which these refer. reports, and which will be verified and weighed in the appropriate locations.