Tech

after the words of Jim Ryan, COD Vanguard disappears from the PlayStation window

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee18 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

These are important days for the future of Activision Blizzard, with the company coming to a turning point by “now or never”. Last summer, as you will recall, the State of California took action against the Blizzard division, following allegations of mistreatment, harassment and discrimination from employees.

The issue had also been addressed by the same publisher who, after a completely inadequate first response, had promised, in the person of CEO Bobby Kotick, that he wanted to become a reference point for equality and the desirability of the workplace.

All this, at least, until a few days ago, when new reports emerged that they involve the CEO himself among those who were informed by the facts. According to the sources, moreover, there would be evidence that even Mr. Kotick himself (via Washington Post) would have become the protagonist of inappropriate behaviors – which are now being discussed.

How will Activision Blizzard move after the reports on CEO Bobby Kotick?

Activision Blizzard workers have demonstrated to demand the removal of the CEO and even investors, after an initial period in which they seemed to want to return the allegations to the sender, would be veering towards its replacement, to avoid that the reputation of Activision Blizzard remains linked to the scandals that emerged following the latest reports from US newspapers.

In this situation, Xbox’s Phil Spencer had taken a very tough position and, like him, had also expressed himself Jim Ryan, leading the division PlayStation on behalf of Sony.

While all this is raging and waiting to understand if and how the two console giants will decide for actions that push Activision Blizzard towards change, some hawkeye players (Street The Gamer) noted that Call of Duty: Vanguard has disappeared from the showcase on the official PlayStation site.

By accessing the portal, in fact, until a few days ago the game was highlighted as a new release. Now, however, it has been completely removed from the home and its mosaic – where, almost mockingly, the competitor appears instead. Battlefield 2042.

By accessing the Italian version of the site, in fact, we can see the PlayStation Store Black Friday discounts, the launch of Battlefield 2042, the availability of FIFA 22, the ten years of Skyrim, the partnership with the UEFA Champions League and Season # 1 of NBA 2K22. No trace of the debut of COD Vanguard, which previously had its own slot to postpone purchase on PlayStation Store.

We can only hope that the whole story will have the best outcome for everyone: a work environment where the talents of Activision Blizzard of today and tomorrow can work expressing the best of themselves and away from the toxic behaviors to which these refer. reports, and which will be verified and weighed in the appropriate locations.

If you want to support the work of our editorial team, you can buy your video games at this link at no additional cost.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee18 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

MacOS Monterey breaks older Macs? Various bricks reported after the update – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

Aprilia Tuareg 660, test and price of the new total enduro

3 weeks ago

the thieves wanted to sell it abroad – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Vodafone promo cash: in some stores smartphones can be purchased from € 99.99 – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

20 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tech

after the words of Jim Ryan, COD Vanguard disappears from the PlayStation window

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee18 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

These are important days for the future of Activision Blizzard, with the company coming to a turning point by “now or never”. Last summer, as you will recall, the State of California took action against the Blizzard division, following allegations of mistreatment, harassment and discrimination from employees.

The issue had also been addressed by the same publisher who, after a completely inadequate first response, had promised, in the person of CEO Bobby Kotick, that he wanted to become a reference point for equality and the desirability of the workplace.

All this, at least, until a few days ago, when new reports emerged that they involve the CEO himself among those who were informed by the facts. According to the sources, moreover, there would be evidence that even Mr. Kotick himself (via Washington Post) would have become the protagonist of inappropriate behaviors – which are now being discussed.

How will Activision Blizzard move after the reports on CEO Bobby Kotick?

Activision Blizzard workers have demonstrated to demand the removal of the CEO and even investors, after an initial period in which they seemed to want to return the allegations to the sender, would be veering towards its replacement, to avoid that the reputation of Activision Blizzard remains linked to the scandals that emerged following the latest reports from US newspapers.

In this situation, Xbox’s Phil Spencer had taken a very tough position and, like him, had also expressed himself Jim Ryan, leading the division PlayStation on behalf of Sony.

While all this is raging and waiting to understand if and how the two console giants will decide for actions that push Activision Blizzard towards change, some hawkeye players (Street The Gamer) noted that Call of Duty: Vanguard has disappeared from the showcase on the official PlayStation site.

By accessing the portal, in fact, until a few days ago the game was highlighted as a new release. Now, however, it has been completely removed from the home and its mosaic – where, almost mockingly, the competitor appears instead. Battlefield 2042.

By accessing the Italian version of the site, in fact, we can see the PlayStation Store Black Friday discounts, the launch of Battlefield 2042, the availability of FIFA 22, the ten years of Skyrim, the partnership with the UEFA Champions League and Season # 1 of NBA 2K22. No trace of the debut of COD Vanguard, which previously had its own slot to postpone purchase on PlayStation Store.

We can only hope that the whole story will have the best outcome for everyone: a work environment where the talents of Activision Blizzard of today and tomorrow can work expressing the best of themselves and away from the toxic behaviors to which these refer. reports, and which will be verified and weighed in the appropriate locations.

If you want to support the work of our editorial team, you can buy your video games at this link at no additional cost.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee18 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

There is a giant comet gone mad in the Solar System, and we need to figure out what will happen to it

3 weeks ago

trailer and images of the new RPG deck-building that aims to change the genre – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

video compares the versions PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC – Nerd4.life

7 days ago

23 Euro SSD today on Amazon, but there are many at prices never seen before (even 1TB PCIe NVMe at 86 ??!, HDD 8TB 118 ??!) There are also SD cards and other super offers for data storage

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button