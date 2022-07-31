After their breakup, the viral video of Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner

At the heart of a pivotal offseason for him in the NBA, Devin Booker would have seen his relationship with Kendall Jenner fall apart a few days ago. A separation confirmed by several sources, but which may well not prove to be final in view of the last public appearance of the two stars!

The American tabloids revel in it greatly, as do the detractors from behind the Suns. While spinning the perfect love with Kendall Jenner for two years, Devin Booker would have recently seen the latter put an end to their idyll. A version validated by many specialized mediawhose HollywoodLifewhich even reported the testimony of a source concerning the reason for this separation:

Kendall broke up with him because she felt he didn’t take their relationship as seriously as she did. She felt that taking him to Kourtney’s (Kardashian) wedding was a big move, and it would be super romantic. But it didn’t turn out that way at all, since he couldn’t have seemed more disconnected from the love and romance aspect of it all.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner caught hand in hand

Announced dead and buried by some, the idyll between Booker and Jenner remained alive despite everything for a few days. In question: photos taken recently and showing the two young celebrities side by side and all smiles. Simple post-breakup friendship, or a real second chance offered to their couple? It would seem that it is this second option that should be preferred, following the video showing them in full celebration of July 4:

“Devin Booker is crying somewhere right now”

Kendall and Devin at Michael Rubin’s annual 4th July of party in the Hamptons, New York. pic.twitter.com/sW4zkUYheh — booken (@kendallxdevin) July 4, 2022

At first distant, D-Book and Kendall end up reuniting to both attend the pyrotechnic festival before their eyes. All while holding hands, before the supermodel grabbed the Phoenix star’s arm squarely. It therefore seems very likely that they ended up reconciling at the sight of these images… and that the XXL extension received by Booker helped with this, as a surfer subtly suggests!

Announced as a breakup, the cold that may have interfered in the couple of Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner could ultimately have been just a bad patch. Their proximity during the 4th of July in any case suggests that the two lovebirds have patched things up!