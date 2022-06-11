After their scandalous separation, Shakira shared a happy news

In the midst of the scandalous separation between Shakira Y Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer took advantage of her popularity on the networks to share happy news for her family. It has to do with the state of health of her father who is already with her and from what can be seen in the video of her improving a little more every day.

On May 28, the father of the Shakira, William Mebarak 90 years old, suffered a heavy fall resulting in a major head injury. At that time, the singer born in Barranquilla made a publication on her Twitter account that says the following: “Recently I have received messages of concern about people who claim to have seen me in an ambulance in Barcelona. I wanted to clarify that these are some photos that were taken on 28 (May) when my father unfortunately had a major fall. This day I personally accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering favorably”.

Last Tuesday, June 7, William Mebarak was discharged and was transferred in the company of his wife Nidia Ripoll To the house of Shakira in Barcelona. A few hours ago on his official account Instagram, Milan and Sasha’s mother shared a video about her father’s recovery. In it, she can be seen helping him perform cognitive stimulation exercises.

Shakira with her father, William Mebarak.

Along with the video, the ex-partner of the Spanish player, Gerard Piquéshared the following message: “With my dad discharged, already at home and on the way up, helping him with his cognitive stimulation after the trauma. Thank you all for wrapping us up with her immense affection “. At the moment the Colombian Shakira she is very focused on her family and all the drama with their separation has been in the background.