After their split, Kendall Jenner’s viral story about Devin Booker

In a relationship for two years, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have recently been the subject of big rumors about a breakup. There have been many twists and turns in this file, which has just been closed on Instagram by the young woman!

Between an elimination in the second round of the playoffs with the Suns, and this big heartache, his summer so far was approaching a hell of a test from a psychological point of view. Despite his extension at a gold price, Devin Booker had indeed enough to show himself dejected by the recent hard blows he suffered. Whether on the sporting level with Phoenix, or sentimental in his private life.

After two years of relationship, the rear star has indeed separated from Kendall Jenner a few weeks ago. A decision supposedly driven by the lack of cohesion between the two lovebirds, who did not perceive their couple in the same way. However, since these revelations, the rumors about their idyll want to be rather contradictory. The famous model therefore tried to put an end to it.

Kendall Jenner formalizes her reconciliation with Booker

It has now been several days since D-Book and his supposed ex regularly appeared in public side by side, or even hand in hand. What put doubt in the minds of their fans, who therefore no longer knew on which foot to dance regarding their romance. On her Instagram account, however, Kendall has clarified the situation in recent hours, with a story that speaks volumes:

Staying in Wyoming, the young woman therefore went there with Booker, who seems to have won back the heart of his sweetheart. A version that was quickly confirmed by an anonymous source in the columns of Us Weekly :

Kendall and Devin are 100% together again. They spent a few days apart but managed to patch things up, and they are very happy with each other.

This break did not last very long, which must certainly please the triple All-Star. Its leaders can also be happy about it, since they are not likely to see their player franchise ripped in box like recently !

Devin Booker was only able to enjoy his celibacy for a few days, before falling back into the arms of Kendall Jenner. Enough to find some stability before the start of his eighth season in the league!