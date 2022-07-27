After their split, Pique sets two conditions for Shakira

The defender Barcelona’s Gerard Pique posed two conditions that he would be ready to fulfill if it could allow his children with Shakira to continue to live in Catalonia.

Pique was involved in a very public rift with his longtime partner Shakira . The footballer and the Colombian singer together have two children aged nine and seven.

Shakira would like the children to come and live with her in Miami as she says they only lived in Barcelona due to football commitments of Spades to the Catalan team.

Spades insisted that the children should be allowed to stay in Barcelona with him so they can complete their studies with their current friends and continue to have familiar surroundings.

It seems according to Marca, that Shakira could comply with this requirement, and to help him make this decision, Spades is ready to give two guarantees.

The first is that he will provide her with five first-class plane tickets so that she can come and see her children whenever she wants.

The second is that he will give her 400,000 euros to pay off a debt she currently holds and the details of which are not known.

It was reported that the breakup happened because Spades cheated on the famous pop singer. Now, some media are reporting that the footballer has ended his relationship with the woman he has been seen with on several occasions.

It is believed that ending this relationship would have allowed the breakup to take place on better terms and both parties are working to find the best solution.