after this image you will want nothing else [FOTO]

Time of big changes for cinecomics: it’s not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe seen so far having to deal with the departure of actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. Even in the universe of X-Men in fact, fans have been saying goodbye for some time now Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Who in his place?

Some time ago a rumor raised a sensational hypothesis: Henry Cavill as the new Wolverine. It would be an epochal casting, considering her role as Superman in the DC universe. The actor has hung up his cloak and is busy with the series The Witcher, but many have been teased by this possibility. On the other hand, after Disney’s acquisition of Fox, fans hope it’s only a matter of time before they see the X-Men in the MCU.

To convince you could also be this image made by the famous digital artist BossLogic, always at the forefront when it comes to imagining possible castings not yet announced. Here is a work of art that offers a potential first look to what Henry Cavill might look like as the mutant with the adamantium claws.

YOU CAN SEE IT HERE

As perfect as it is, it seems difficult for fans to get used to the idea of ​​seeing Superman with claws. A little for the iconicity that the actor has acquired in the various Man of Steel, Batman v Superman And Justice League, partly because finding someone just as perfect for the part after Hugh Jackman is a very difficult undertaking.

The rumor, among other things, concerned the arrival of Wolverine in The Marvels, the new chapter starring Carol Danvers played by Brie Larson. Also in the cast Zewe Ashton, who should lend the face to the villain of the adventure; Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel e Samuel L. Jackson, who will return to play Nick Fury. With them too Seo Jun Park in a role for the moment shrouded in mystery.

What do you think about it? Henry Cavill might be suitable for the part, regardless of the veracity of the rumor about the Marvel universe? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED