After this video by Maccio Capatonda you will never look at an Apple Keynote in the same way again

A very high level production is the one behind the video that sees Maccio Capatonda protagonist in the role of the CEO of a company that with his product is able to upset your lives.

The setting, the editing, the warping effects, the alternation of the characters on the screen reminds or, if we want to say better, clones those of Apple’s Keynotes and makes us smile by rethinking the tone, the setting and the emphasis of the original.

If the protagonists, their presentation and explaining the product seem familiar to us, it is the product itself that is revealed to be as familiar as it is extraordinary for its capabilities.

To be even more “credible” the video is made entirely in American English with excellent pronunciation and Italian subtitles to promote an initiative that you will discover only at the end of the video.

The productive effort and the result are excellent and justified by the intrinsic quality of the technological novelty that is presented and by the intrinsic characteristics that allow to obtain incredible results. But let’s leave room for the video …

If it has amused you, made you think and maybe convinced to buy or spread the product on the planet, share it with your friends and remember that it recharges itself and has immense photographic qualities!