After three unsuccessful attempts in two years, Kim Kardashian passes her first exam to become a lawyer

Kim Kardashian passed her first exam to pursue a career as a lawyer in California. She announced it herself with a post on Instagram dedicated to her over two hundred million followers. The 41-year-old American reality star and influencer accompanied the announcement in her own way: with a diva photo, in front of a Hollywood mirror, dressed in a skintight blue dress. “Oh my god, I passed the exam !!!!” he wrote.

“Looking in the mirror – she added – I am very proud of the woman who appears reflected today”. «For all those who didn’t know – he later admitted – I failed the exam three times in two years, but I tried again every time, studying even harder and trying until I did it. At the third test I had Covid and a fever of 40 but I’m not looking for excuses “. The “baby bar” is an exam aimed at those who study law in unrecognized schools or online courses.

The candidate, who must pass a test consisting of a term paper and multiple answers, is not required to have detailed knowledge of the law in California. Kardashian will have to pass a second test, but she herself reassured followers, saying that the biggest obstacle was the first. Waiting to become lawyer Kim, she has certainly already achieved a record: she is the most followed aspiring lawyer on social media. On Instagram alone, Kardashian has 269 million followers.