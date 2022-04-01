After three years of the end of AirPower, MagSafe is positioned as its successor in wireless charging of the iPhone

Just three years ago, Apple announced that it was canceling the release of the AirPower for “not meeting our quality standards.” A movement that, at the time, took us by surprise, although the delays and the occasional leak already made us understand that development was not going according to plan.

MagSafe or AirPower, one of two

Three years later, the landscape of wireless charging has changed substantially. Let us remember that the AirPower was that charging base in which, no matter where we put our devices, they charged. We could charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch or AirPods, and all simultaneously.

After the cancellation of AirPower, we still saw some rumors raising the possibility that Apple had continued with its development, but they never amounted to much more than rumors. Today the landscape of wireless charging it goes through the MagSafe system, which offers another approach.

The idea of ​​AirPower, to offer a universal charging base, is really interesting, although it did not reach a final product. We can say, very much in quotes, that the MagSafe Duo is the closest thing to the AirPower. That almost travel charger, in which we can charge an iPhone or AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously.

Meanwhile, more and more devices gain MagSafe. A system that, in addition to promoting wireless charging, provides devices with the possibility of attaching wallets, external batteries such as the MagSafe battery, car mounts and much more. In this context, does AirPower make sense?

Individuality comes with MagSafe





Although they seem similar technologies, the truth is that the idea of ​​AirPower and MagSafe they go almost on opposite paths. The idea of ​​​​AirPower was always that we could leave our iPhone in any position to charge it, while that of MagSafe is to guide our iPhone to the optimal position to reduce consumption, heating and maximize charging speed.

That our iPhone and AirPods have MagSafe doesn’t automatically rule out AirPower, but it does change its focus. Seeing a similar device, it is easier to imagine a cargo mat in which there are different locations for different devices more than a large canvas where to put each device in the most creative way that seems to us.

We could see an evolution of the MagSafe Duo, perhaps a triple MagSafe, to be able to charge more devices simultaneously. We could see, many of us hope, as the MagSafe system reaches the Apple Watch, which for now still needs a dedicated charger. But everything seems to indicate that we will not see an AirPower, at least not with the same concept that it had initially.

Without losing sight of the fact that we are basing ourselves on rumors and assumptions, we can affirm that AirPower was a very good idea, but Apple soon realized that MagSafe goes beyond a simple charging system. Thanks to some magnets our iPhone can do much more. And that without going into the reverse chargewhich we have much closer thanks to MagSafe.