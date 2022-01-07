News

After Tom Hanks, 1883 also hosts Rita Wilson

The actress will play a guest starring role in an upcoming episode of the Yellowstone spin-off.

The actress of Girls And The Good Wife Rita Wilson landed a guest star role in an upcoming episode of 1883, the prequel spin-off to the hit series Yellowstone focusing on the origins of the Dutton family.

The plot of 1883 and the role of Rita Wilson

1883 follows the ancestors of the protagonists of Yellostone on their journey west across the Great Plains to the last bastion of wild America. A family fleeing poverty, the Duttons – James, wife Margaret and daughter Elsa (played by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill And Isabel May) seek a better future in America’s promised land, Montana, to which he sets out on a journey guided and protected by the screen veteran Sam Elliott, the face of Shea Brennan, a handsome, tough cowboy with a very sad past.

Second Variety, Wilson will play Carolyn, a Doan’s Crossing trader who helps Margaret release some pressure with whiskey-corrected punch. The news of the actress’s hiring for this role follows her husband’s surprise cameo a few weeks ago Tom Hanks. As explained on that occasion by McGraw a Cinemablend, “We’ve been friends for a long time. Rita, his wife, and Faith are best friends, and Tom and I have been friends for 24-25 years. I knew this part was there and called him to say ‘Hey, you’d be interested make a cameo in this series we’re doing? ‘And he said’ Tell me when to be there ‘, and he introduced himself. “


