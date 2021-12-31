after Tomb Raider for free, a ‘divine’ game as the first gift of 2022

After the bombastic confirmation of the leaks on the Tomb Raider trilogy for free on the Epic Store, the representatives of the Epic Games digital store close 2021 in the best way possible by unveiling the name of the first title that will be offered as a gift in 2022.

From today 30 December and until the afternoon of Thursday 6 January 2022, action adventure fans can step into the shoes of Lara Croft and retrace her deeds by downloading the Definitive Editions for free. Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. As with all the other titles offered as a gift by Epic, once again those who join the initiative can keep the games in their playroom forever.

With the current promotion dedicated to the epic of Square Enix, the rich program on the 14 days of Christmas gifts of the Epic Store comes to an end, to make room already from the beginning of 2022 for the return of the now usual lineup of free games on a weekly basis.

Give her 5:00 pm on Thursday 6th January, all owners of an Epic account (registration, we remind you, is totally free) will be able to redeem a PC copy for zero euro Gods Will Fall, the sparkling dark fantasy action developed by Clever Beans and produced by Deep Silver starring the heroic Celtic warriors who survived the defeat of their army.

For further information, on these pages you will find our review of Gods Will Fall by Marco Mottura, with all the considerations and analyzes on the role-playing experience offered by the latest digital effort by Clever Beans available for free from the beginning of January on Epic Store.