After trial, Amber Heard’s lawyer is supported by fans of Johnny Depp

This legal process in which Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They uncovered dark events in their relationship that shocked everyone who was keeping an eye on the detailsas is the case of the a lawyer of the actress, who also had a space within the critics.

In social networks, users have commented on the difficult situation he had to live Elaine Bredehoft while defending the actress, who, they say, was constantly rude with your legal team.

On his Twitter, James recounts that after the jury left, Bredehoft went into the bathroom crying, but instead of believing that she deserved it for representing Heard, they felt bad and they tried to cheer her up.

“After she came out, we tried to make her smile. I hope I have helped.” the netizen wrote in a tweet.

He later clarified that the people who witnessed the scene they did not know the reasons for which the lawyer was in that state, but they assumed that it was due to the mistreatment they received from Amber and even consider that the actress never liked itbut he had to stay professional.

Secondly, mario mojica He was also pending the trial with multiple posts on Twitter in which he was updating interested parties about statements and interesting data in the legal process.

In one of the comments on social network He mentioned that spectators who showed up to court to see Depp for a few minutes, mentioned that they also managed to see how Heard screamed to their lawyers.

The testimonies were collected through the social networks and people have supported and judged the celebrity they like the most, however Elaine Bredehoft has not spoken about.

Despite the above, there were various situations within the court in which the legal representatives and the main characters, that is, Heard and Depp, were under a lot of pressure and they had to deal for many hours with uncomfortable moments and complicated.