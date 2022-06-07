After two years for sale, Kristen Stewart says goodbye to her Malibu beach mansion

Californian actress Kristen Stewart32, who is famous for her role in the ‘Twilight’ saga, was finally able to part with the mansion she had in the area of Malibu and that had launched for sale about two years ago.

The property, for which he intended to receive $9,500,000 dollarswas sold in $8,300,000 dollarswhich represented a loss of $1,200,000 dollars.

Although he did not sell it at the price he had in mind, the amount received is much higher than what Kristen paid, in September 2011, when she paid $4,800,000 dollars by the beach-style house.

Kristen Stewart conditioned her house with various elements alluding to water and the beach (The Grosby Group)

The new owner of the dwelling is Len Fogge, who serves as head of marketing for AMC Networks.

The house, which dates back to 1993 and is modern in style, has an area of 5,800 square feetwith five bedrooms, with four bathrooms and a half bathroom.

It also has a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a television room, an office, a wine cellar, a laundry room, a covered garage for two vehicles, a balconies, terraces, among other rooms.

This is what the kitchen of the house that Kristen Stewart has just sold looks like. (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 7,412 square feetthe property enjoys green areas, a jacuzzi, access to the beach, as well as an independent guest house with a bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchenette.

Although it does not have a pool, the house does have a Jacuzzi in a patio area (The Grosby Group)

In addition to attracting attention for its distribution and construction, the house also stands out for the beautiful views of the sea from several of its rooms thanks to its glass walls.

To see more pictures of Kristen Stewart’s former home, click here.

Keep reading:

After running out of money, Talina Fernández gets rid of a mansion that reminds her of her daughter, Mariana

Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero buys the most expensive mansion in Hollywood after his retirement from football

Who will stay with the mansions after the breakup of Shakira and Gerard Piqué?

They sell penthouse where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived during their stormy marriage