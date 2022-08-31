After two years, fourth-year medical students resume face-to-face practices at the SML

-As a result of this successful alliance between the UMAG and the public department, the admission of students and interns to this important clinical field in the region is projected soon.

Legal or forensic medicine is the medical specialty that uses medical and biological knowledge to solve the problems posed by the Law. In simple terms, it constitutes a bridge between Medicine and Law, putting this knowledge at the disposal of judicial processes and the development of the legislation of a country.

And although it is not the most common medical specialty in this discipline, at an academic level its importance and the role that medical examiners play in the Justice and Health system is highly recognized. At least that is how they emphasize it, from the Medicine career at the University of Magallanes (UMAG), where, this second semester, around 50 fourth-year students resumed their face-to-face internships at the Punta Arenas Legal Medical Service (SML), one of the clinical fields of the School of Medicine in Magallanes.

This is the course that takes the subject “Legal Medicine”, who, as a result of the pandemic, had not had the opportunity to live the face-to-face experience of learning about and learning from the work carried out by the institution, and which consists of scientifically and technically advising courts and prosecutors in conducting forensic expertise related to judicially investigated facts, whose reports can be transformed into means of evidence that collaborate with the administration of Justice.

In this way, and for each week, groups of four students will develop practical activities at the hands of the professionals and technicians of the SML, led by its director, Dr. René Castro Cid. “Our academic activities are associated with active learning methodologies, where we make a clinical case available to students and, based on the prior knowledge that they have to bring through the study guides that we previously give them and the development questions that we do to them during this activity, they go, in this role play, developing the concepts that allow solving the clinical case” informed the doctor, adding that the students take a tour of the areas of Thanatology, Clinical, Mental Health and Laboratory.

This alliance with the UMAG School of Medicine, in her opinion, “helps us a lot so that (students) know about the work that we develop, so that they understand that the Legal Medical Service not only performs autopsies, but also there are a series of expert reports that are carried out, laboratory, clinical, mental health and, in addition, all this is associated with technical regulations, that is, they are protocols that are followed, that are reviewed and renewed ”.

One of the students who came out on this week’s shift is Joaquín Laso, a native of the Valparaíso Region. In his opinion, this academic activity “is quite innovative for us because we haven’t had as many internships due to the pandemic and it’s good to have experiences from all sides because here it’s super different from the usual hospital practices. One tends to get used to always being in the same areas, so coming here is a different environment and opens up other professional perspectives”.

For the coordinator of this chair, the doctor Francisco Escaurido, the SML is relevant in the training of future doctors, since, on the one hand, they manage to feel in a more concrete way what the exercise of a medical examiner consists of and , on the other, they acquire elements that will allow them to carry out their work in a more comprehensive manner. “This is where they learn to prepare certificates that are legal, such as the medical death certificate, to receive elements with which perhaps at some point, as doctors, they will have to make some kind of statement in their capacity as experts, to be able to better understand certain causes of death, etc. etc.,” he remarked.

Virtuous Alliance: Future Boarding Schools

As highlighted by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, Michelle Peutat, “for our Government and the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, intersectoral and interinstitutional work is essential.” In this sense, she valued the joint work with the UMAG, stating that “it is a main entity for our relationship with the academic world and the one that allows us to develop the work and knowledge of our region with an important territorial relevance; That is why this alliance is essential”.

In this context, the head of the Medicine career, Beatriz Solís de Ovando, announced that they plan to continue expanding this clinical field for Medicine students, incorporating, soon, interns and interns of the career -that is, last year-, who are thinking, in the future, of becoming doctors and medical examiners.