After two years of moving, the Terralba weekly market returns to Piazza Libertà

Terralba

Next Friday the approximately 40 street traders in the historic location, abandoned due to the coronavirus emergency

After almost two years of absence, linked to the coronavirus emergency, the weekly market in Terralba returns to Piazza Libertà.

From next Friday 1 April, with the end of the state of emergency, the approximately forty street traders will be able to resume their position in the historic market square: the 22 fixed dealers and the 12 or 15 so-called snack shops, which vary according to the day.

“The return to piazza Libertà will make them happy”, comments the councilor for productive activities, Rosella Orrù, “even if they had settled well in piazza Caduti at work, where the market was always fairly well attended”.

Rosella Orrù

The transfer of the Friday market to the country was established by an order from Mayor Sandro Pili in May 2020, when the markets were reopened after the lockdown.

The seat of the stalls for the itinerant trade had been moved to ensure greater distancing. Piazza Caduti at work had been chosen because it had already been tested on the occasion of major events.

With the return of the weekly market in Piazza Liberta, the Municipality reminds residents of the ban on parking, active from 7 to 14. For violators, in addition to the sanction, the forced removal of vehicles is foreseen, with a special service with a tow truck.

Monday, March 28, 2022