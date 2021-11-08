After two years on the curtain at the Sistina with Mamma mia! – Theater

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 NOV – After the dark months of the pandemic and an absence of almost two years, the Sistina Theater returns to raise the curtain and does so with one of the most popular shows of recent years: “Mamma Mia!” , the record-breaking musical (over 500 thousand spectators in just over 200 performances) in the Italian version by Massimo Romeo Piparo, on stage from 7 December.



Protagonists, again Paolo Conticini, Luca Ward, Sergio Muniz and, in the role that was in the cinema of Meryl Streep, Sabrina Marciano, with a cast of over 30 artists and the live orchestra directed by Maestro Emanuele Friello to perform the legendary songs of the Abba, from Mamma Mia! a Dancing Queen, The winner takes it all, Super Trouper. In all, 24 pieces exceptionally translated into Italian, at the behest of the original authors.



But at the opening, spectators will also find a completely renovated theater. In the months of forced closure, the Sistina, the temple of Italian musical comedy, took care of the restyling. Lots of novelties, such as new armchairs (as well as carpet, boiserie, velvets, toilets, foyers, marble), a new ventilation system and even ticket sales, which can be in person at the box office or online on the theater website, with a technological innovation – of which the Sistina will be the first Italian theater to equip itself – which will show in 3D the vision of the stage from the chosen seat. In a direct relationship between spectator and theater, the tickets will have no further commissions in addition to those applied for the chosen payment and without intermediaries, which increased the cost of the ticket and reduced the security of obtaining the deserved refund in case of forced closure. And again, the catering system and the start time of the show will also be renewed: the evening reruns will be at 20.30 while the afternoon ones will be at 16. (ANSA).

