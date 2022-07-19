After two years! She woke up from a coma and reveals who assaulted her

A woman in the state of West Virginia managed to wake up from a coma after two years unconscious and was able to speak and identify his aggressor.

In June 2020, the police found Wanda Palmer in his house. The first officer who saw her thought she was dead.

But paramedics found a faint pulse in the woman and took her to an area hospital. She had been attacked with a sharp object, such as a machete or an axe. Palmer was 49 years old at the time of the attack and she was found sitting on the sofa in her house in a pool of blood.

After the attack, the police arrested Daniel Palmer, brother of the victim who has a history of violence and substance abuse.

Although everything indicated that the man was the one who had attacked his sister and left her convalescing, without the victim identifying him, there was not enough evidence to keep him in custody.

The only evidence against him was that a neighbor of the victim claimed to have seen Daniel Palmer in the driveway of his sister’s house the night of the attack.

But there wasn’t images of any security cameras, phone records, or other witnesses implicating Daniel as a suspect.

In an unexpected twist, last week the medical authorities of the clinic They called the Jackson County police to warn them that the woman had woken up from a coma.

Wanda Palmer has irreparable brain damage from the attack, but this did not stop her from speaking out again and telling the police what happened two years ago. The woman clearly identified her brother as the aggressor.

“Only the victim could give us the keys to understand what happened. Since she couldn’t communicate, we had nothing. Now, two years later, suddenly she is conscious and she can tell us what happened”, she told the local press. Ross Mellenger, Jackson police chief.

The woman at the moment only answers questions with yes and no, but this was enough for the police to understand what had happened on the night of the attack. Although she cannot carry on long conversations, doctors and police officers agree that she is coherent enough to understand what they ask her.

Following the victim’s testimony, authorities immediately obtained an arrest warrant for Daniel Palmer. Going to look for him, the man was surprised but did not resist arrest.

“He didn’t resist at all. He showed a little surprise, but not quite.”, Mellenger added.

Daniel Palmer is 55 years old and now faces charges of attempted murder and malicious injury. A judge set bail for him at half a million dollars.