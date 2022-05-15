“After two years …”, the shocking discovery on the former patients – Libero Quotidiano





The epidemiological situation ofItaly continue to stay in control, with the data Covid which continue to drop from week to week, a sign that coexistence with the virus is continuing without particular hitches. And this despite Omicron and its sub-variants continue to circulate strongly, as evidenced by the number of currently positive ones: 1,007,863. Evidently the barrier erected by the high rate of vaccinated and cured is holding up just fine.





Today’s bulletin, Friday 13 May, released by the Ministry of Health gives an account of 38,507 infected, 49,734 recovered and 115 dead compared to 265,647 swabs, with the positivity rate which was detected at 14.5% (-0.1 compared to yesterday). The data is a significant improvement compared to last Friday, when the infected were 43,947 and the deaths 125. As regards the national health system, the pressure remains low and is also continuing to drop: today the balance of Covid hospitalized in ordinary wards is – 251 (7,907 beds currently occupied), while that of the hospitalized in intensive care is +7 (341) against 44 new entries.





Meanwhile, a study published in The Lancet Respiratory shows that more than half of Covid patients ended up in hospitals have still symptoms two years after admission. The research was based on 1,192 people, with an average age of 57, hospitalized between January 7 and May 29, 2020: after two years, 55% of patients report having at least one symptom related to the disease, fatigue and disorders of the sleep among the most common.