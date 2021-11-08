After two years, the Sistina reopens

Reporting and informing about reopening theaters, cinemas, museums is necessary and liberating. How many months have we waited to be able to return to sit in the stalls and enjoy a live show? Many.

Many theaters in Rome have already departed with courage and confidence towards a new season that hopefully will arrive smoothly to the end and bring the spectators back to the theater at 100%.

The Sistina restarts from MammaMia!

Today the news is that, after almost two years of hiatus, the curtain will finally be raised again at the Sistine Chapel. The house of Italian musical comedy will start again, next 7 December, with one of the most popular shows of recent years, “Oh Mama!”. The record musical by Massimo Romeo Piparo. A show full of fun, joy and vitality, which appears perfect to return to enjoy the joys of the live show.

The cast features protagonists Paolo Conticini, Luca Ward, Sergio Muniz and, in the role that was Meryl Streep in the film, the very good Sabrina Marciano. Together with them, to tell a story of feelings and life on the timeless notes of the Abba, there will be over 30 artists and the live orchestra directed by Maestro Emanuele Friello

The public will be able to go wild to the enthralling rhythm of famous hits such as Mamma Mia !, Dancing Queen, The winner takes it all, Super Trouper and many more. 24 songs that, at the behest of the original authors, have been translated into Italian and, like the dialogues, edited directly by the director Massimo Romeo Piparo.

With the rich and spectacular staging of a great production, the flagship of PeepArrow Entertainment, at the Sistina it will be a great party, an unmissable Opening Night to rediscover the enthusiasm of the spectators and strengthen the bond of affection and sharing that not even the health emergency could break.

Piparo: “Finally we are back to work“

“Finally we go back to dreaming, finally we go back to work”. Says Massimo Romeo Piparo, artistic director of the Sistina Theater. “These have been two very hard years for us Live Entertainment operators. Years in which we were suddenly denied the very essence of our profession. Sharing, the closeness of people on the occasion of a ritual that is performed. Now Il Sistina restarts with enthusiasm and completely renewing itself, offering the viewer proof of how much it cares for its public. But trust must be won in the field, and we have also done so starting from the reimbursements made during the health emergency, when everyone issued vouchers withholding sums of money for over 20 months: in a moment of such uncertainty and deprivation, we operators we have the obligation to demonstrate that we want to deserve this trust at all costs ”.

Safe restart

In the months of closure, however, the Sistina was not idle. There will be many news for spectators who will find new armchairs for greater comfort (as well as carpets, boiserie, velvets, toilets, foyers, marble).

And again, a new ventilation system and a new ticketing system, in person at the box office or online on the Sistina website, with a technological innovation – of which the Sistina will be the first Italian theater to be equipped – which will show the vision of the stage from the chosen place. To return to enjoy the theater in total safety.

Another big news will be the start time of the shows: the evening reruns will start at 20.30 while the afternoon ones at 16.00.

All other information can be found on https://www.ilsistina.it.

