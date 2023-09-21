After undergoing this beauty touch, the singer started crying bitterly





In her interview for Vogue, the singer regrets resorting to Botox

September 18, 2023, 8:39 pm

Everyone has made decisions in the past that they and our loved ones have regretted Ariana Grande This was not going to subside. The diva has collaborated with ‘Vogue’ through a video in which she shows her facial beauty routine.

In the proposal, the singer looks natural without any filters as she also reveals her beauty tricks. At one point in the clip, the almighty Ariana gets emotional while remembering a time when she resorted to beauty touch-ups. The truth is that he regrets this till today.

“As someone dedicated to beauty, I will be completely transparent when it comes to my lip balms,” the singer begins.I’ve had a lot of lip fillers over the years., just like botox. I stopped in 2018 because I thought it was too much. He added, “I felt like I was hiding.”





In tears, Grande admitted that she resorted to the procedure to attack her insecurities: “For a long time, beauty was a tool to hide (…). For years, that was the goal. More hair, more and The more; the thicker the eye line… All this can be good sometimes, and I still like it. But being so exposed since I was very young, especially when people have “when Since you’ve got so much to say about your looks and things you’re young, it’s very difficult to know what’s worth listening to and what’s not. When you’re 17, you don’t really know,” says the “7 Rings” singer, who plays the clarinet, adding that her mindset is different now: “I hope that my smile lines will become deeper. I laugh more, and I think getting older can be a wonderful thing.“, Sentence.

photo | Gtres