After Valkyrie, ProShares also receives approval for the Bitcoin Strategy ETF From CoinTelegraph

After Valkyrie, ProShares also receives approval for the Bitcoin Strategy ETF

© Reuters. After Valkyrie, ProShares also receives approval for the Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has accepted the application for registration of ProShares’ Strategy ETF, and the shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca platform.

According to a statement released on October 15 by the SEC, the agency has accepted the registration of security by ProShares Trust’s Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, which offers exposure to the crypto asset with futures contracts. In addition, ProShares has tabled an amendment to the prospectus indicating that the ETF could be launched as of 18 October.

If officially approved by the SEC, the assets will be listed on NYSE Arca. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart reported that the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF will be listed under the BITO ticker and at 95 basis points.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

