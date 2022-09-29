After Verratti, big scare in Paris for Neymar Jr

While Marco Verratti will be on the flank for the coming weeks, Neymar Jr has been hit in training with Brazil.

PSG: Neymar Jr hit with the Seleçao

Summoned with the Squadra Azzurra for the international break, Marco Verratti will not be able to honor his summons. The fault of an injury contracted during the short success of PSG on Sunday on the lawn of Olympique Lyonnais (0-1). The 29-year-old midfielder was hit in the left calf following contact with Moussa Dembélé. Initially leaving to join his compatriots, the Parisian midfielder has already returned to the capital.

Latest examinations have revealed that the transalpine international suffers from “a bruise and deep swelling of the calf of his left leg”. While Christophe Galtier could be deprived of his metronome for “one to four weeks”, the Paris coach could be worried about Neymar Jr. The Auriverde winger was hit in training this Wednesday with Brazil.

A scare for Neymar

As the Brazilian media points out Globe, the Paris Saint-Germain striker cut his knee after a collision with Fabinho. The Auriverde crack remained lying on the ground for a few minutes during which the session was interrupted. The source assures that it is however nothing serious. The former Blaugrana was taken care of by the medical staff and was even able to finish the day’s session as the source points out.

PSG number 10 should take its place during the two friendlies of the Seleçao. Brazil faces Ghana this Friday at the Océane stadium, home of Le Havre AC, resident of Ligue 2. Neymar Jr and his family will then face Tunisia at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday for their last outing before the World Cup. The five-time world champions are housed in Pool G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.