After winning the legal battle against Amber Heard, the collection of Johnny Depp NFTs created by the actor has jumped in sales

In January 2022, the “Never Fear Truth” collection of NFTs was launched, a series of 3,850 tokens created from the works of art of Johnny Depp, which after winning the trial against Amber Heard, They are seeing a considerable increase in their sales.

This collection has items ranging from 0.375 Ether (656 dollars or 12,800 pesos), up to 888 Ether, that is, one and a half million dollars, the equivalent of about 30 million pesos. Until before the trial, the collection had not achieved a large number of sales, but as a result of the resolution, these increased to more than 200 in a single day.

This collection of art minted in Ethereum, is made up by works of art made by Deep himselfamong which are images of “friends and heroes” that were part of the actor’s past, such as Heath Ledger, Tim Burton, River Phoenix, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Hunter S. Thompson, although there are also more than 600 pieces that they show Deep and that they vary in animations, colors or some other type of detail.

A collection to “bring the community together”

According to the project description “Each image is an intimate reflection of her character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrait of how they have revealed themselves to him“, Y It is the first public exhibition of the actor’s artfocused on those who have known well and who have inspired him.





Also according to the description in OpenSea, each of the NFTs act as a “membership key”, to group “under the Ethereum blockchain” to the community and for future releases.

This is not the first time We see a celebrity enter the NFT marketFor example, Ice-T has already done so since December 2021, and in the case of Mexico even Lolita Ayala launched her own collection for International Women’s Day in March and even Doctor Simi also has his tokens in OpenSea.

Just a few days ago it was also announced that a Warhol artwork would be sold as NFT fragments in Mexico, and some platforms such as Spotify and Instagram are introducing new features for view these tokens on your social networks.