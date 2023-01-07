After winning the World Cup, the 9 that rejected Argentina to say yes to the Tri

Mexican National Team / Argentina 9 / Argentina National Team

January 06, 2023 5:02 p.m.

The Mexican team has received one of the best news after the disappointing role they had in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Although the context of the Tri was not one of the simplest they have had, it is a hard blow that they have not passed the phase of groups after 44 years of not being eliminated in said instance.

We are talking about a new forward who would have said yes to the tricolor team, rejecting nothing more and nothing less than the world champion: the Argentine National Team. The Mexican team needs a striker after Raúl Jiménez had a series of injuries that considerably lowered his level.

We are talking about Luca Martinez Dupuy, a player who has the opportunity to represent both Argentina and Mexico. Born in San Luis Potosí but from an Argentine father, he went through the Argentine league with Rosario Central to currently play in Chilean soccer and at the age of 21, he paints to be one of the future forwards in El Tri.

Dupuy’s words

“I am 100% committed to Mexico because from so many kilometers away they were the first to notice me and give me the opportunity. Every time I have to go I am very happy and I commit to give everything. I have already spoken with the people there and every time I want to go back. We are waiting for the call, ”he commented for Bolavip.