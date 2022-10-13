After years of countless health issues, Selena Gomez is ‘happy to be alive’

Today, Selena Gomez can say it, she is “happy to be alive”. A phrase that was much harder to utter until recently, as she struggled with anxiety and depression, not to mention the lupus she suffers from, which led to a kidney transplant in 2017.

“Just be who you are, Selena. It doesn’t matter what you do. It’s about who I am, accepting where I am. I’m grateful to be alive,” she can be heard tearfully saying in the trailer for My Mind & Mea documentary dedicated to him and which will be released on Apple TV+ on November 4.

A trailer that was released on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. Because if Selena Gomez talks about her in this film, it is above all to address her desire to promote initiatives aimed at improving mental health.

Help yourself to help others

“All my life, since I was a child, I have worked. I don’t want to be, like, super famous, but I know if I am, I have to use that for good,” Selena Gomez claims in the footage.

Today, the singer and actress is still far from having reached ataraxia, but that is not the question. As she puts it very well, if “she’s still here”, it’s to “use everything she has” to help others.