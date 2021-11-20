after years the app that revolutionized music listening in 1997 is updated

The announcement comes from the website of the historic app. The new version will be a complete makeover, designed for the world of streaming music, podcasts and radio.

Before Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music, before smartphones and before iPods, digital music was listened to in front of the PC with Winamp. The multimedia playback software born in 1997 has represented a real milestone in the history of listening to music: although it is not linked to the invention of MP3s, it has contributed to making them popular by offering a popular and effective way to listen to them; in its years of honorable career it has had several opponents, but for the entire pre-smartphone era it was simply the most downloaded and used program in the industry thanks to its simplicity and the wide customization offered to users. Now, 24 years after his debut, Winamp he’s about to come back in a completely renewed look and with features designed for the world of streaming music.

A whole new version

This was announced by the project’s website, updated in the past few hours after months of inactivity with some information on what is to be expected from the new Winamp. The portal talks about a product for the next generation – not a simple update but a complete makeover designed for listening to music on the go. The language used on the site is vague, but it suggests that the new app will contain social features to stay closer to the artists and the ability to listen podcasts, web radios and radio stations.

Space for creators

Among the novelties of the new WinAmp there will also be functions dedicated to artists and creators, who will be helped to “get in close contact with fans and listeners, and earn fairly” from their activities. In short, the idea is that Winamp could offer itself as a platform, for listening and publishing music and programs, of which the app will simply be the access point. How this vision will be posed towards the current giants of the sector is something that will only emerge when the app is actually published.

How to get the new Winamp

In fact, the new Winamp is not yet available: it will be soon, in a preliminary version that will allow developers to apply the latest corrections before the official debut. Anyone who wants to get their hands on this version ASAP can sign up for the beta program directly from this section of the Winamp site; those who, while waiting, want to give the old app a new dusting can download the latest version released on the market: the 5.8 of 2018, which contains the old graphical interface combined with the most recent and secure edition of the source code.