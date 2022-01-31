after Zakaria, she flew to take Nandez too

The market for Juve it is not finished yet. After buying the midfielder born in 1996 Denis Zakaria from Borussia M’Gladbach for 4.5 million plus bonuses (expiring in June) which binds to the Bianconeri until 2026 for 3 million per season, and having snatched the defender from Turin Federico Gatti of Frosinone (however, it will arrive in June), the Juventus club will try the operation until the final gong Nahitan Nandez. The player of the Cagliari pleases for his flexibility – he can act as a mezzala and winger in Allegri’s game – the general agreement on the engagement is already there, the real difficulty lies in the agreement with the Sardinian club. Juve works on the formula of the loan with the right of redemption, while Cagliari wants the obligation to redeem, also linked to the qualification of the Bianconeri in the Champions League: the parties are far away and the chances that the deal will be concluded are currently in sharp decline. A stalemate he could take advantage of the Rome he identified in Nandez the possible replacement for Diawara.