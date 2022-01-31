after Zakaria, she flew to take Nandez too

The Bianconeri want the Uruguayan on loan with the right but Cagliari asks for the obligation. Details about the transfer of the Welshman to Scotland. Kaio Jorge can stay
The market for Juve it is not finished yet. After buying the midfielder born in 1996 Denis Zakaria from Borussia M’Gladbach for 4.5 million plus bonuses (expiring in June) which binds to the Bianconeri until 2026 for 3 million per season, and having snatched the defender from Turin Federico Gatti of Frosinone (however, it will arrive in June), the Juventus club will try the operation until the final gong Nahitan Nandez. The player of the Cagliari pleases for his flexibility – he can act as a mezzala and winger in Allegri’s game – the general agreement on the engagement is already there, the real difficulty lies in the agreement with the Sardinian club. Juve works on the formula of the loan with the right of redemption, while Cagliari wants the obligation to redeem, also linked to the qualification of the Bianconeri in the Champions League: the parties are far away and the chances that the deal will be concluded are currently in sharp decline. A stalemate he could take advantage of the Rome he identified in Nandez the possible replacement for Diawara.
With Cagliari, Juve also spoke of Kaio Jorge, who could be included in the negotiation for Nandez or move to Sardinia with a dry loan regardless of the Uruguayan’s fate, to find more space and gain experience. Even this speech right now remains pending. Meanwhile, the news is coming out Aaron Ramsey, that after rejecting several proposals he said yes to the Glasgow Rangers. The Welsh midfielder will transfer to the Scottish club on loan with right of redemption. Juve will pay part of the salary until June.