“Aftermath of Covid? Unlikely. It could be a new virus »- Corriere.it

from Margherita De Bac

The virologist Palù: «The data are still few, other hypotheses are possible. Could the absence of exposure to common infectious agents due to isolation have lowered defenses in children? It’s just a hypothesis “

Rome – It has been just under a month since the UK reported the increase in acute hepatitis in previously healthy children under 10 ‘of unknown aetiology’ to the World Health Organization on 5 April. Therefore not explainable with the positivity to the viruses typical of this liver disease yet characterized by the same symptoms and abnormal values ​​in the blood. What did it turn out? The virologist takes stock Giorgio Palùpresident of Aifa, the Italian drug agency.

Can a link with the Covid vaccine be ruled out?

«Yes, it is a hypothesis definitively abandoned after the careful investigation conducted by the British health safety agency. As of April 2, 166 cases of acute hepatitis have been reported, 111 in the United Kingdom, the first described internationally. For the most part these are children under 5, therefore not vaccinated. The same phenomenon has been reported in the United States (12 cases), Israel (12) and Japan (1). In Europe there were 55 confirmed cases. In Italy there are 17 suspected acute hepatitis episodes, none officially confirmed ».

Could it then be aftermath of Covid?

“Very unlikely. The symptoms are not directly attributable to Covid even if 16% of cases were positive for Sars-CoV-2, a percentage very close to that found in the pediatric population considering that many children have had the infection in the absolute absence of symptoms. “.

During the lockdown, could the immunity of children, kept for months under a glass jar and unaccustomed to contact with viruses and bacteria, have decreased? Did they become more susceptible to infections once they returned to normal?

“It’s just a hypothesis at the moment. It is based on the assumption that the absence of exposure to common infectious agents due to isolation and masks contributed to lowering the body’s defenses. Circumstances that would have contributed to making a trivial viral infection or an excessive immunological response more severe. Others, however, could be cofactors such as toxic agents from food or the environment. Explanations without confirmation ».

Could it have been adenovirus that triggered acute hepatitis?

“Out of 53 episodes examined by the British agency, 40 were positive for adenovirus and this now appears to be the main defendant given that it is a microorganism known to cause respiratory and gastrointestinal infections in children and adolescents. Other viruses were excluded. Of the 40 cases, about ten are due to a specific type of adenovirus, F41. In-depth studies of genetics and liver samples are underway to understand if it is a different strain from the known ones “.

Do you think it could be a new virus?

“It cannot be completely ruled out. However, it should be demonstrated and the data are still too few and recent. I remember that in 1989 the future Nobel Prize winners for medicine, Houghton, Alter and Rice, identified the C virus as the cause of hepatitis then defined as non-A-non-B ».