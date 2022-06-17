Afternoon Session Today | “The Tourist”, with Angelina Jolie, promises to shake up this Friday’s schedule (17)

One of the biggest action films of the last decade will be shown at Afternoon session of today! After taking thousands of people to theaters in 2010, the film “The tourist“, starring none other than Angelina Jolie (Malévola; Eternos), promises to deliver great emotions and thought-provoking twists to the audience that follows its exhibition this Friday afternoon (17).

Directed by award-winning Florian Henckel Von Donnersmar (Never Fail to Remember; The Lives of Others), “The tourist” it divided the opinion of the specialized critic when it was released, but its appeal to the public was still able to guarantee its good repercussion among the spectators. Check out some additional information about the movie below, before watching it from 15:30h (Brasilia time) today:

Discover the plot of “The Tourist”:

the plot of “The tourist” follows the daily life of the mysterious Elise Clifton-Ward, Powerful woman whose steps are tracked by a famous spy team. Recalculating her routes frequently, she came under scrutiny after marrying Alexander Pearce, criminal that nobody knows what the real face is and who is wanted by evade millions of pounds in tax.

Already predicting the actions of the agents, Pearce guide your wife that go to the city of Venice and look for someone like him there so he can fool the police. It is in this direction that Elize ends up approaching a math teacher traveling alone towards the city. In love with the girl’s beauty, the character ends up getting into trouble by accompanying her through the Italian city and attracting the attention of a dangerous gangster.

Film Technical Data:

Original title: The Tourist

Country of origin: American/French

Year of manufacture: 2010

Director: Florian Henckel von Donnersmar

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany, Timothy Dalton, Steven Berkoff, Rufus Sewell

Genre: Action

Watch the trailer for “The Tourist”:

Also check:

Action Movies on Globoplay – List of the best for you to watch

Do you intend to watch Angelina Jolie showing off her acting skills at Afternoon session this friday? ever heard of “The tourist” previously? Share your opinions with us on social networks, and for more information about the film and all the other productions that air on the channel’s schedule, stay tuned here and on the official pages of About Sagas!