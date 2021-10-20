Aftershock is a crowd bath that cannot be done in Italy yet

Numbers in hand, Aftershock is now one of the biggest rock festivals not only in America but worldwide. This year it brought almost 150,000 people in four days to the city of Sacramento, the administrative capital of California, and an induction close to 30 million dollars, thus marking the return of live music to its pre-pandemic glories. However, a premise is required.

The United States had opened its doors to large live shows for a few months: it was the turn of the Foo Fighters last June 20 to inaugurate their tour at Madison Square Garden in New York and the return to the stages of all music. Since then, many great bands have resumed the concert activity, from Guns N ‘Roses, which have recently concluded an intense series of dates in the stadiums, to the Rolling Stones, which will instead be engaged until the end of November. Yet, although in recent months there have been countless artists who have announced the restart, just as many are those who have suddenly had to turn around, some because in the meantime the conditions where they should have performed have changed, others because some member of the band had contracted the viruses and others because basically they no longer felt like taking the risk.

As a result, the situation of the festivals was even more chaotic: the last edition of Lollapalooza, held in July in Chicago, was initially pointed out by the American press as super spreader event, the name then turned out to be fundamentally out of place when the city health authorities declared that there was no evidence that the festival had helped spread an alleged mass contagion. And yet, if before the Lollapalooza it really seemed that, at least in the entertainment industry, America had finally overcome the crisis, with the end of the summer the specters of a new wave of infections (and therefore of restrictions) began to spread under the sign of the Delta variant. A long list of artists, ranging from Nine Inch Nails to Pixies, from Limp Bizkit to Stevie Nicks, to country stars like Garth Books and pop stars like Backstreet Boys and BTS, have definitely postponed their concert plans to 2022 Some big festivals, such as the famous New Orleans Jazz Fest, have been canceled and others have had to rework the line-up at times even radically.

If in this general chaos the entertainment giants such as Live Nation or AEG had the opportunity to observe the situation from the top of their leadership position, other actors in the intricate live music business could no longer afford new cancellations: hence the decision of fierce independent promoter Danny Wimmer Presents to proceed with some of its flagship festivals, such as Louder Than Life in Lousville, Kentucky, held in September, Aftershock, October 7-10 in Sacramento, California, and the Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, scheduled for November, of course with all appropriate anti-Covid measures, including the requirement for everyone present to show a negative swab or vaccination test at the entrance and wear , as far as possible, the mask. To be sure, something has also been done in Europe and other parts of the world, but to see a return of live music on a grand scale outside the US borders, we will presumably have to wait until the spring of 2022.

Aftershock, we said. As well as on the occasion of the other two “twin” festivals, Metallica are the undisputed protagonists: in each of the three festivals, the San Francisco band has closed or (in the case of Florida) will close two evenings, with two totally different sets. The first day was conceived as a sort of inauguration party: the main stage was in fact still closed but the activity of the other two still sold out with a series of thrash metal bands such as Anthrax, Testament, Exodus in the lineup. and Death Angel and a hip-hop group like Cypress Hill tops the bill.

The second day comes alive with the expected performance of Metallica. We wander around the vast area of ​​Discovery Park, the large public park located in a rather central area of ​​the Californian capital, browsing among the various merchandising and catering stands. One thing immediately catches the eye: this, like many other major American festivals, differs from its European counterparts for an organization not only oriented towards maximizing profit (the VIP areas, sold at prices much higher than those of ordinary tickets, give the opportunity to observe the boxes from privileged positions and with better services), but also to offer hospitality services of a certain level. If the rock festival, in the European conception, is made up of huge campsites, rivers of beer and the inevitable junk food, the American public is in some ways more inclined to comfort: almost all of those present sleep in hotels (in many festivals , including the Aftershock, there is no camping) and between one stage and another (hear, hear) it is possible to eat and drink quite well, like combining a delicious and microscopic sandwich with the prized Maine lobster (sold at a modest price $ 30) to a good glass of Chardonnay (at similar prices) at the Caduceus Cellars Wine Garden owned by Maynard James Keenan of Tool.

Speaking of music, we are witnessing the real bedlam unleashed by Suicidal Tendencies, thanks to a thoroughbred frontman like Mike “Cyco Miko” Muir and a rhythm section, which lately includes bassist Tye Trujillo, son of Robert dei Metallica (as well as a historical member of Suicidal, who in fact observed pleased from the rear). On the bigger stages we don’t miss the Dropkick Murphys, the local idols Rancid (actually they come from Berkeley, a little further west) and the Volbeats who occupy the highest position in the bill before the headliners, proof of the giant steps made by the Danish band in the United States, where it is now a consolidated reality. Metallica start with a thousand, with three classicons like Whiplash, Ride the Lightning And Harvester of Sorrow, and then continue with excerpts from Death Magnetic, Reload, the last one Hardwired, S&M and from St. Anger (Frantic) which James Hetfield ironically introduces as “your favorite album”.

«Let’s enjoy every single note, every single passage of a band like Metallica while it is still with us. One day we will regret them », says an excited commentator present in the press room. And how to blame him.

Saturday, the third of the festival, is characterized by an alternation of punk and metal bands that we follow with some attention. Before starting we are invited by the DJ of the powerful Sirius XM, Jose “The Metal Ambassador” Mangin, now one of the reference voices in the country when it comes to heavy metal, to admire the limousine bequeathed to him by the late Pantera drummer, Vinnie Paul , which he has brought back to its former glory to the delight of the many fans of a still much loved band (he has documented the entire restoration process on his social profiles). We take some photos and go to attend the performance of the Anti-Flag, a politically very committed band that is also known for the engaging live performances that succeeds in the not easy intent to worthily anticipate the Body Count of Ice-T. The hip hop sounds gradually give way more and more to the metal ones (it is no coincidence that the band opened with Raining Blood of the Slayer), pisses and middle fingers increase and pieces like Manslaughter, Talk Shit, Get Shot And Cop Killer they always hurt.

After the Body Count we manage to reach the main stage for the performance of the French Gojira, another non-English-speaking band to have achieved a surprising mass success in the United States, and of Machine Gun Kelly which was reopened with boos and insults at Louder Than Life, to which he reacted by punching one of the protesters. For this reason, the Aftershock organization has seen fit to field more security men in front of the stage than anyone else. In Sacramento, however, there was a large portion of the audience devoted to the performer, who consequently proved more affable than usual. His music, which today can be generically described as pop-punk, seems to remain in the background to his skills as an entertainer. At one point he even climbs on the structure that covers the mixer, like Eddie Vedder in 1991.

When his concert ends and it is the Offspring’s turn to perform, the effect is the same as one would suddenly switch from a film with Vin Diesel to an existentialist film: Dexter Holland and associates are certainly not in great shape, to tell the truth they appear to be right. limp and fatigued, but luckily for them they leverage on a repertoire that, after all, everyone knows, even the most hardened metalheads. Even the Mudvayne, whose reunion was rather expected, are struggling to take off, while the Misfits, or rather The Original Misfits, as they are recently labeled, hold the stage with surprising confidence, among large Halloween pumpkins, coffins, giant screens and, of course, the iconic Crimson Ghost logo / skull. Danzig himself, whose voice had certainly not made sparks in recent years, appears decidedly at ease, and the fact of being able to count on an infallible drummer like Dave Lombardo, gives the band’s sound a notable impact.

And we come to the fourth and last day where Mastodon is almost out of place: the band is close to releasing the eighth album in their career, Hushed and Grim, sealing a path that from its extreme beginnings has veered towards ever more prog territories and ever more dilated atmospheres, but after four days of the festival we begin to feel a certain tiredness and we would like to postpone the performance of the Atlanta quartet to a setting more intimate. The fact is that we return to the Jack Daniel’s Stage to attend the concert of Social Distortion, a legendary band in these parts, who have the honor of closing the festival while waiting for the second set of Metallica that remakes the Black Album in its entirety, but in reverse, from the last to the first song.

Needless to go around it too much: today’s Metallica perform at their best on more cadenced and melodic pieces. The first four albums are immortal and we would all like to see them play Battery, Master of Puppets And Whiplash indefinitely, but they are approaching 60. And it’s not just Ulrich’s much-discussed technical limitations or Hammett’s performance drops. It is no coincidence that the band juggles the tracks of Black Album (and the same goes for the various extracts from Load And Reload) with a naturalness that in other moments is hidden. That said, when they take their leave with Fight Fire with Fire And Creeping Death we are reminded of long hair, Misfits and Cliff Burton shirts… and a veil of nostalgia rises. We will never get out of it.