Ag. Rugani: “Allegri has always told Daniele that he believed in him, he will remain at Juve”

BianconeraNews.it interviewed today Davide Torchia, agent of Daniele Rugani. This is his thought on the moment of the central, who also scored yesterday against Sampdoria: “There is a lot of satisfaction. We are working hard and Daniele is simply thinking of doing his duty as best he can. The goal? Daniele is very satisfied. a great personal joy “.

What is the secret of his positive moment? Merry?

“Allegri, as well as the support of the whole club. Juventus is betting heavily on Rugani, unlike what I heard months ago. The club has never put Daniele out.”

What was Allegri’s line from the first moment?

“Allegri always told Daniele he believed in him. For the coach Daniele has always represented a solution, never a problem. In no way. And Allegri is someone who doesn’t give anything away to anyone.”

Do you therefore confirm that you will stay in Turin?

“Absolutely yes, Daniele will remain at Juventus 100%. He wants to stay and the club wants him. He has never been questioned.”

What long-term goals have you set for yourself?

“It’s not a cliché, but we think day by day about the goals of the moment. Daniele trains as best he can to be ready, match after match. He’s available to the coach.”