Again and again’ in La 1

the 1 program this saturday as ‘film of the week’ ‘Mamma Mia: again and again’, at 10:05 p.m. The sequel to the well-known musical comedy is directed by Ol Parker and starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Lily James. Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Dominic Cooper and Andy Garcia are also part of the cast.

On this occasion, the characters return to the magical Greek island where the original film takes place to discover what the present is like for Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), whose life is about to change to everyone’s delight. The film travels to the magical summer of the late 1970s, to meet a young and passionate Donna (Lily James, a climbing actress), accompanied by her two best friends, and how relationships with the three men were forged. of his life, around which the first part revolves.

