“Again? At 38?”, Florentino Perez’s viral video responding to fans about Cristiano Ronaldo

In the lobby of the Real Madrid hotel in Helsinki, after the European Super Cup, Florentino Perez was challenged by fans asking him to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo. “Again? At 38?” replied the Madrid president.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid four years ago but some club fans still regret it. After the victory in the European Super Cup on Wednesday night against Frankfurt, some Madrid fans present in the same hotel as the Real Madrid delegation called on the club’s president, Florentino Perez, to ask him to bring back the Portuguese star .

“President, sign ‘El Bicho’ (the insect, one of Ronaldo’s nicknames in Spain, editor’s note), Cristiano,” asked one fan in particular, phone in hand to film the scene. After a short moment of hesitation, Florentino Perez turned to respond to the small group of supporters.

Perez is wrong about Ronaldo’s age

“Who? Cristiano? Again? At 38?” Replied the Madrid president with a chuckle, before continuing on his way. Bringing back the five-time Ballon d’Or is apparently not on the agenda, as confirmed by the Spanish press, even if he is only 37 years old, and not 38 as the person who signed him seems to think. at Real Madrid in 2009.

Cristiano Ronaldo can continue to look for a base should Manchester United leave. On the Old Trafford side, the two parties seem to want to separate, but the most difficult thing remains: finding a buyer club for the Portuguese, 37, who has not shown his best face in the year he joined the Red Devils.