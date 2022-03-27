Again? Chivas could not and was tied at 85′ by León

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.26.2022 21:10:07





On the tour of the United States Chivas they returned to show what to them it weighs handling the results and this saturday tied 1-1 with the Lion in San Jose, California.

The painting by Marcelo Michel Leaño It was the same as the League, it was winning and in the final part they took the victory to tie in the PayPal Park that looked to bursting.

In the middle of the week they were Cougars in Fresno, now the lion that could be lifted after Gilberto Orozco’s goal and almost at the end, Elías Hernández put definitive figures.

Chivas started with Michael Jimenez in goal. isaac BrizuelaHiram wed, Orozco and Carlos Cisneros in the rear Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltran and Sebastian Perez Bouquet in midfield. Above Jesus Angulo, Christian Calderon and Angel Zaldivar.

Thus, Chivas tried and just at minute 1, Beltrán had one inside the area that Alfonso Blanco crossed and saved him.

León responded and at 15′ and 16′ he had two goals. First Yael Uribe and later, Armando León, in both, Miguel Jiménez tackled the danger. Later, at 33′, Pablo Rangel made a shot that Wacho deflected with a nice flight.

In the second half the goals fell

Already in the second half, Orozco Chiquete opened the scoring at 53′, finishing off with a header in a corner kick charged by the right side. It was his first goal with the First Team for the rojiblanco youth squad.

In the final part, José Juan Macías tried with a free kick that Blanco saved at 79′ and at 82′ a penalty was scored for León on a foul inside the box. he took the ball Elías Hernández, who at 85′ made the final 1-1.