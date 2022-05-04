Again Marvel bites the tail – Shows

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness”, USA, 2022). Direction: Sam Raimi. Film script: Michael Waldron. Actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez. Duration: 126 minutes. Classification: suitable for ages 13 and up.

We all know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been exhausted for a long time. Even themselves, and that’s why they invented the multiverse. As parallel realities, where each person is repeated in each one. According to them, there are a little more than 70 multiverses. That is, more than 70 of each of us living simultaneously. The point is that they continue this endless story with the remains of what was left of “Avengers: Endgame”. Therefore, with very little.

Marvel was the first dog in movie history to bite its own tail. He killed the two main pillars of his: Iron Man and Captain America, and weakened his joker, the Hulk. So, the franchise is sustained by the magic of Spider-Man, the only superhero who continues to perform as he did at the beginning; and for the quality and name of its actors. In this hybrid that turns out to be “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” it is the performances of Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams that keep the ship from sinking, or at least, that adults do not want to leave the cinema.

But why hybrid? Because the development of the film, the special effects (of a refined technique without equal) and the gloomy aesthetics of the second half of the film have more Harry Potter genetics than Avengers. The same producer advertises it as the first horror film, but the reality is that one perceives an absolute loss of identity.

PARALLEL UNIVERSES

On this occasion, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) travels with his faithful companion Wong (Benedict Wong) to parallel universes to protect América Chávez (Xochitl Gómez), a girl they want to kill to take away her power to travel through the different dimensions. She the villain of the day, none other than the Scarlet Witch. In other words: Wanda Maximoff, to acquire that virtue of being able to go to the universe that she wants, follows her wherever she goes.

Another plot quirk is that the Scarlet Witch seems invincible at times, creates imaginary worlds, flies to all corners of the sky, appears and disappears at will, but to catch Strange and Chavez she runs them through a tunnel limping like a football player who has just of cramping in the 90th minute. And when the film gives a little wink bringing a selection of superheroes between vintage and unknown, its result is painful.

The yardstick that measures the quality of this style of movies could be how many times a viewer sees them. There are those that are seen only once and thank you, and those that are seen more than once. The “Avengers” are seen more than once, including in the movies. The two from Doctor Strange, no. Now, in two months, “Thor: Love and Thunder” arrives, with Natalie Portman as the new goddess, to reaffirm that what sustains this incomprehensible marvelous agony are her familiar faces. Who does not want to see the Mathilda of “The Perfect Assassin” with the hammer of the son of Odin.

And to finish with the taciturn of the film, the post-credit scenes. One of the weakest of all. Not very seductive and more of the same (call it summoning another Hollywood mega figure). But no problem, the marketing will already make the public forget this sophisticated faux pas and renew their hopes.

Qualification: Regular

