Again, Pablo Montero is wrong to sing the National Anthem

Apparently whoever gave life to Vicente Fernández in his unauthorized bioseries is unable to sing the national anthem without changing the lyrics to the national symbol, because he ended up being thwarted again on social networks for having sung it wrongly.

It was this Saturday Pablo Montero made a fool of himself in the friendly match between Chivas and Atlas that took place in Chicago, Illinois, since, just as it happened last year in the First Leg Final between Santos and Cruz Azul at the Corona Stadium, the actor ended up changing the lyrics of the National Anthem.

After this, the comments were immediate on social networks, where they assured that it was a shame that the one who gave life to a great Mexican idol did not even achieve sing the national anthem without errors.

On this occasion, Pablo Montero made a mistake by repeating a verse of the Mexican National AnthemWell, despite the fact that he sang it well at first, when he repeated that verse he ended up changing the lyrics unexpectedly.

“And let the earth tremble in its center… the steel prepares and the bridon”, he sang nonsense Paul Montero.

In fact, in the video you can see the bewilderment of the attendees, who astonished observed how the singer had not learned the lesson and again he was wrong to sing the National Anthem.

Thus, before an almost full Seatgeek Stadium, the singer was booed by the audience, who disapproved of his misinterpretation of the national symbol.

So far, the Ministry of the Interior has not taken a position in relation to the alteration of the lyrics of the National Anthemalthough it is believed that on this occasion the singer could be awarded a considerable fine, as it is the second time in which he demonstrates his lack of knowledge of the National Anthem.

Despite the criticism, some claim that Paul Montero His nerves played a trick on him, since before the game the singer uploaded stories in which he is seen rehearsing, although in the end, the previous preparation was not enough.

