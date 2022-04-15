Again the lie to accuse Cuba › World › Granma

Cuba denounced the lie resulting from the annual report released by the United States Government, in which it expresses concern about respect for human rights in the archipelago.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla wrote on his Twitter account that the US administration “lies to justify the criminal blockade measures that violate the human rights of the Cuban people.”

In addition, he stressed that the project of social justice and international solidarity in Cuba is a benchmark for the protection and promotion of these rights in the world.

What human rights do the officials of the successive governments of the United States speak and write about, when that country is the greatest violator of such rights, flagrantly trampled on with each military invasion or bombardment of nations that oppose it, or with the unilateral application of criminal sanctions against peoples that do not submit to their designs?

The latest State Department report appears riddled with lies and manipulations when it comes to “judging” governments, attributing to them violations that are seen daily on American streets, when African-Americans are killed or indiscriminate purchase and use is allowed. weapons, subject to a constitutional article with a long history of lethality and crime.

The document in question refers, naturally, neither to the US occupation of Afghanistan, nor to torture in the illegal prison at the Guantánamo naval base, nor to the occupation of a part of Syria, from which oil and wheat.

The United States, for a change, accused Russia, Cuba, Nicaragua and China in its annual report on human rights, in all cases clinging to pretexts made up of gross lies and media manipulations.