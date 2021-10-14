News

again wishes to Hugh Jackman with a hilarious video

The “feud” between Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman with videos and birthday wishes she is one of the most popular among Hollywood stars. The two actors are linked by a deep friendship and again this year, at the time of Hugh’s birthday, Ryan posted a hilarious video on TikTok.

The two met again while they were working on X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2o08, and they launched into a curious one online battle. This time the Deadpool star has decided to celebrate Hugh Jackman’s birthday in a very special way.

Ryan Reynolds has, in fact, published a video on TikTok, in which the writing appears:

Look, I’m not telling you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman’s birthday. So don’t tell me.

After that, on the musical background of “A Million Dreams”, soundtrack taken from The Greatest Showman (which stars Jackman himself), Ryan shows the audience his socks, covered by the face of Hugh Jackman. The clip ends with the words: “Socks to be Hugh”. The term “socks”, which indicates socks, is very similar to sucks, that is, “to suck”.

Jokingly, therefore, the phrase has an assonance with “it sucks to be Hugh”. Jackman, upon seeing Reynolds’ birthday video, replied:

I know there have been a lot of messages on Ryan’s post, and he was wearing socks with my face on it. I wonder where they can be found.

@vancityreynolds

Socks to be Hugh.

♬ A Million Dreams – Ziv Zaifman & Hugh Jackman & Michelle Williams

He then went on to confirm that Reynolds he made them himself. The Deadpool star recently talked about this funny feud on a podcast, Smartless by Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman. He stated that the innate kindness Jackman’s might be infuriating for him at times, and that’s the jealousy of optimism of his co-star is the real reason for the beginning of the “battle” on the net. He then added:

[Jackman] obviously he answers me, because he is very sporty. And this is all. But it’s actually like the guide of my life. He is one of the best people I know.

L’humor of Reynolds does not stop, of course, at the video greetings for Hugh Jackman. The actor has a strong comic personality, and often perfectly interprets the roles that are assigned to him thanks to his creative vein. Recently, for example, he took part in a fun promo for sponsoring the charity foundation AbleGamer.

Also, a great way to have fun and entertain yourself would be to watch his latest work, Free Guy: Hero for Game, a real revelation in the modern film landscape. You can find here the our detailed review about.

