Bloating and flatulence are definitely an annoying and embarrassing problem. But an ingredient from afar could help us: this delicious spice could be a natural grandmother’s remedy against annoying and stinking farts. Let’s find out which one.

Beware of bloating and flatulence

Meteorism, or excess gas in the intestine, is certainly an annoying condition. First of all because it is often accompanied by diarrhea and stomach pain. But also because it causes flatulence, that is the emission of intestinal gas. In short, the deadly farts, a source of stench and embarrassment in public.

If you often suffer from these ailments, it is definitely best to consult your doctor. They can in fact be the wake-up call for health problems that require appropriate tests and care. In these cases, you certainly cannot rely on natural cures.

Most of the time, however, foul-smelling flatulence is simply the result of a large feast. Especially if we are full of some food that we find it hard to digest!

In this case, herbs and spices could help. In fact, many plants have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to solve minor ailments. For example, there is an aromatic plant that few in Italy use, but which helps to deflate the belly. Or a perfect spice to make a sweet drink that promotes sleep.

It is therefore time to find out which secret ingredient can be an ally against meteorism.

Against annoying and smelly farts this delicious spice could be a natural remedy of the grandmother

As experts report, there is a spice that has long been used in oriental medicine for its carminative and stomachic properties. This means that it helps to limit the formation and stagnation of gas in the intestine and aids in digestion.

It is star anise, a plant native to China and Vietnam, whose seeds are used to flavor sweet and savory dishes and to prepare aromatic liqueurs. The flavor of the star anise is appreciated by many, because it is reminiscent of licorice.

If you want to try a grandmother’s remedy for bloating, then you can prepare an herbal tea with anise. Maybe combining it with another spice with digestive properties: cinnamon.

The recipe for herbal tea with star anise and cinnamon

Ingredients for two cups of herbal tea:

500 ml of water;

3 star anise berries;

1 cinnamon stick.

Method:

pour the water, cinnamon stick and anise into a saucepan; cover and cook over low heat until boiling point; turn off the stove and leave the herbal tea to infuse for ten minutes; filter and pour into cups; to taste, sweeten with honey.

All that remains is to sip the hot tea!