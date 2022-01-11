“Against Atalanta, the ghost match, there is also another positive. I would have stopped the championship for two rounds”

Naples football – Pierpaolo Marino made some statements to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Director, you have appealed.

“This is a matter for lawyers. But if the complaint has been filed it means that there are well-founded reasons”.

In short, it does not go down.

“Sunday was a ghost game. We had to call some guys who were at home on the sofa and told them to come to the retreat on Sunday morning at 10 to play. The health authority had blocked our activity until 9. From a this week these players were not training. Beto was negativized at the last minute, with a swab and consequent cardiological examination. We had not played a game since 18 December in Cagliari and even the Primavera had stopped for some time. “

What action would you have taken?

“I would have stopped the championship for two rounds. The day of the Befana. Four games had already been missed, including ours. We had to go to Florence. It was the best solution.

Yesterday afternoon you had another tile: a positive player who took the field against Atalanta was added.

“Do you understand what trouble he could have created? That player could have infected his opponents and also some other team-mates in the locker room where the contact was obvious, at half-time and after the match where they had to shower.”