Having high levels of cholesterol, especially LDL (bad) cholesterol, could be very dangerous for our health. A high concentration of cholesterol in the blood, in fact, is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

This could be due to various causes, such as diabetes, smoking and alcohol abuse, or a genetic predisposition. In addition to these factors, however, one that could be of the most decisive is the lifestyle we lead, especially with regard to physical activity and nutrition.

On the latter point, we have already seen that there are foods that could raise bad cholesterol, such as this ingredient often used in desserts. While there are others that would be able to lower it, such as these little-known legumes.

In this article, we will add another food to the list of good ones for cardiovascular health.

Against bad cholesterol we could try these antioxidant seeds which would also help you lose weight

Today we will talk about pine nuts, that is the seeds of pine plants, which are usually collected during the winter.

Perhaps not everyone knows, but pine nuts have many beneficial properties for the body. In fact, they are above all an excellent source of mineral salts, including potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium and iron.

In addition, they also contain many vitamins, including those of group B and vitamin E. The former are important as they would favor a good functioning of the metabolism; while the latter provide antioxidant protection and counteract aging.

But that’s not all. In fact, pine nuts are also rich in monounsaturated fatty acids which would help reduce bad cholesterol, protecting cardiovascular health.

Pine nuts, as well as pine nut oil, in addition to reducing cholesterol, would also help to lose weight, thanks to the presence of pinoleic acid which would reduce appetite.

However, being also rich in omega 6 fats, the consumption of both seeds and oil could interfere with the activity of anticoagulant drugs.

How to use pine nuts in cooking

So we just saw that against bad cholesterol we could try these antioxidant seeds that would also help with weight loss.

In addition to being nutritious, pine nuts are also very versatile in the kitchen. In fact, thanks to their sweet and delicate flavor, they lend themselves to various sweet and savory recipes.

For example, we can make a very good pine nut cake, typical of Liguria, by adding the seeds both in the dough and on the surface. In Tuscany, on the other hand, castagnaccio, a dessert made from chestnut flour, walnuts, pine nuts and raisins, is more widespread.

As for the savory recipes, however, pine nuts are useful for making pesto, or the filling of ravioli.

Or to add that touch of crunchiness to other pasta dishes, or meat or fish dishes.

Finally, they can be used in salads, for example together with sultanas.