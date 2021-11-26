Against blood sugars and plaque in the arteries, here is a plate full of vitamin D and K.

Values ​​like high blood sugar and bad cholesterol are what most of us plague the most whenever they have blood tests. But nature is very generous offering us numerous products that thanks to their nutrients help to counteract numerous diseases and disorders such as high blood sugar and cholesterol. These two values ​​are very important, because if altered they could be the cause of cardiovascular disease. In this regard, with diabetes and high cholesterol between 40 and 50 years, this preventive examination extends the life.

But in addition to specific checks and tests, to keep these feared values ​​at bay, we must start from the table. In fact, against blood sugars and plaques in the arteries, here is a dish full of vitamin D and K based on quinoa, mushrooms and cauliflower.

Three exceptional ingredients for our well-being

Although quinoa does not belong to the grass family, it is considered a cereal due to its important nutritional properties. It can also be safely eaten by those with celiac disease as it is gluten-free. It is rich in fiber and facilitates the proper functioning of the intestine. But one of the most important features is that it helps regulate the absorption of sugar and cholesterol in the blood, helping to counteract hypoglycemia and bad cholesterol.

Cauliflower, a typical autumn vegetable, is also very important for intestinal health and for fighting cholesterol and blood sugar. It is rich in vitamin C, therefore excellent for strengthening our immune defenses and in vitamin K, involved in coagulation processes. Its consumption helps protect the health of the heart and bone system. In fact, we’ll help lazy gut and heart health with this potassium-rich vegetable. With mushrooms we could also fill up on vitamin D which can easily be lacking during the colder months.

For the preparation of our dish you will need:

250 grams of quinoa;

200 gr of mushrooms;

150 grams of cauliflower;

1 chopped shallot;

extra virgin olive oil;

turmeric;

Salt and Pepper To Taste

First we wash the mushrooms and cauliflower and cut them. We cut the cauliflower into small pieces. In a large pan, heat a little oil and let the cut shallot brown. Then add the vegetables, add the salt and pepper and a little water and let it cook.

Wash the quinoa under plenty of running water and cook it in boiling water and a teaspoon of turmeric. We let it cook for about fifteen minutes, drain it and let it rest for a few minutes. Then we add it to the vegetables, add a drizzle of oil and mix everything together. At this point we just have to taste it.

