There are some foods that could help our health thanks to their compounds. These are health-friendly foods that, if taken in the right way and in the right situation under medical advice, could certainly help our body. One of the problems, which affects many people, is the fear of getting serious illnesses such as tumors. And one of the ones that worries the most could be breast cancer. But nutrition, in this case, could perhaps play in our favor. Already in our previous article, for example, we had noted a very good vegetable which, thanks to its components, could help us prevent a disease of this magnitude.

Against breast cancer and free radicals we could try a delicious fruit that not everyone eats yet

But the list of foods for our health continues and certainly does not end there. And today we want to add gooseberries too. In fact, against breast cancer and free radicals we could try a delicious fruit that not everyone eats yet. We are talking about a really interesting fruit, which has not indifferent quantities of vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus and many other components that could be good for our health. As Humanitas points out, gooseberries have a number of potential properties that benefit our health. Already in our previous article, among other things, we had shown some benefits of this delicious fruit. Furthermore, among these, we can note an enhancement of bone health and a recharge of energy to counteract tiredness and exhaustion.

Gooseberries certainly have several properties that we can discuss with our doctor to find out more

But that’s not all, and today we want to expand the list of possible properties that we could find in this food. Thanks to its components, in fact, gooseberries could bring other benefits, which perhaps not everyone is aware of. Meanwhile, to begin with, it seems that this fruit is often linked to the battle against breast cancer. This obviously does not mean that, by taking it, such a serious disease can be cured or totally prevented. It just means that, by inserting it into a diet prescribed by a doctor, it could give us a hand, even if it is minimal. But that is not all. In fact, it seems that gooseberries, thanks to the high presence of vitamin C, can fight free radicals, helping our body. On the other hand, a negative note concerns people with diverticulosis who may have problems with this food.

Given all the information, certainly interesting, put on the table, there is one thing left to do: talk to our trusted doctor. By explaining the situation to him / her, in fact, we could have everything clearer and surely we could receive more solid and certain indications regarding this topic.

