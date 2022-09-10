against Brest, Neymar becomes the 4th best scorer in the history of the club

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris advances its pawns for a Brazilian from Ajax

On fire since the start of the season, Neymar opened the scoring against a Stade Brestois curled up in defense this afternoon at the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian, who was once again lined up alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, chained an unstoppable control-strike. Already his 7th goal of the season in the league, in as many days.

But what was remarkable about this achievement was that it allowed the former Barcelona player to become, with 110 goals, the only 4th best scorer in the history of PSG, leaving Pedro Miguel Pauleta in his rear view mirror. And it’s certainly not over for the striker who arrived in the capital in 2017 and who seems to want to arrive at the World Cup in resplendent form.