Nuts are commonly referred to in the category of “dried fruit” and usually sold in the fruit and vegetable departments of supermarkets. However, they technically do not identify with fruit but are the seed of the plant and contain important nutrients. Same goes for: hazelnuts, almonds, peanuts etc. These precious seeds, therefore, would have the great ability to counter and prevent very widespread and serious pathologies. Think of cardiovascular problems, hypertension, blood sugar, cholesterol and diabetes.

Well, it would have been found that 3-4 nuts a day would have a positive effect on health in general. In fact, they would significantly reduce the incidence of heart attacks and more. Indeed, against cholesterol and hypertension and to combat cardiovascular diseases, a small amount of these seeds rich in omega 3 would be enough. But let’s see why. Walnuts would contain vitamin E, omega 3 fatty acids, and mineral salts: all substances rich in beneficial properties. Together with the rest of dried fruit, in fact, they are recommended for those with heart problems.

The consumption of walnuts would allow to counteract the increase in blood pressure and lower bad cholesterol, freeing the arterial walls. In addition, it would also prevent blood clotting, acting as an antithrombotic, resulting in improved blood flow. Furthermore, it would allow you to keep systolic pressure and body weight under control, increasing only the levels of good cholesterol. Then, the nuts would protect the arteries, thus reducing the risk of heart attack and atherosclerosis. This is because they lubricate the heart, due to their high content of omega 3 fats and polyphenols.

The other multiple properties of walnuts

In addition to the aforementioned properties, walnuts are also rich in mineral salts, trace elements and electrolytes, including: phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, calcium, copper. All, the latter, important substances for the synthesis of hemoglobin and for hormones. In addition, these small seeds contain zinc, which is an important immuno-modulator, and iron, for bone health. The walnut could also be defined as a tonic of the nervous system, possessing anti-anemic, antispasmodic, sedative and anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, the presence of magnesium has an anti-stress, anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving and sedative action. In addition to being a tonic for the brain, walnuts also have a cardiotonic function, for the aforementioned reasons. Furthermore, they would lower cholesterol which, in turn, is one of the cofactors of strokes and heart attacks.