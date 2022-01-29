Against cholesterol, food can replace drugs

AGI – High cholesterol affects nearly 94 million Americans and 1 in 2 adults over the age of 50 and is a major risk factor for heart disease. While most doctors are ready to prescribe drugs (such as statins) for treatment, a new study points to an effective food-based alternative particularly for those concerned about drug side effects.

A groundbreaking study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, has shown that for many individuals a “food as medicine” approach can be as effective as cholesterol-lowering drugs, without the need for drastic lifestyle changes. “Based on the results observed in our study, using this type of food as a therapeutic approach expands the options for medical professionals and patients,” said Stephen Kopecky, cardiologist and director of the Statin Intolerance Clinic at the Mayo Clinic.

“Many patients who are unwilling or unable to take statins can manage their high cholesterol or hyperlipidemia with dietary intervention.” By replacing just a fraction of what hyperlipidemic patients were eating with Step One Foods (a twice-daily dosed food system with precisely formulated products to help lower LDL cholesterol), the researchers found rapid and highly significant. Eventually, participants saw an average 9% decrease in LDL (bad) cholesterol within 30 days, with some experiencing reductions in LDL cholesterol of more than 30%.