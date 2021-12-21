Against constipation, here are 3 laxative foods that are excellent for going out of the body plus a powerful habit

For various reasons it can happen to find yourself having to deal with the phenomenon of constipation, better known with the term constipation. Basically the intestine struggles to empty or does not do it with the usual frequency. These circumstances explain why it is also referred to as a ‘lazy bowel’.

The reasons may be related to age, diet, lifestyle habits, the presence of specific pathologies and other different causes. Generally, experts separate constipation between transient and chronic constipation.

In all these cases, the first and undisputed rule to follow is to consult your family doctor. Only those who have known us for some time can make suggestions that are valid and compatible with our general state of health.

Here, therefore, we limit ourselves only to reporting some foods that for science prove to be excellent allies for the purpose of evacuation. Having made this necessary premise, against constipation here are 3 laxative foods that are excellent for getting rid of the body plus a powerful habit.

Plum, olive oil and dried fruit

The very first fruit that is most often used is the plum, generally considered to be one of the most laxative foods in the world. It is a powerful food that improves intestinal transit, is rich in iron, potassium, vitamin A and dietary fiber.

On the market there are both dried plums, usually lighter and easier to digest, as well as raw plums and plum-based juices.

To get rid of the body, the help offered by dried fruit in general is equally important. Walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, dried fruit, etc., consumed regularly make intestinal transit more fluid. Finally it must be said that in some cases they represent a valid help against hemorrhoids.

Finally we remember the olive oil, especially when consumed raw and fasting. For example, a potent table combo could be an avocado salad topped with a generous drizzle of raw olive oil.

Against constipation, here are 3 laxative foods that are excellent for going out of the body plus a powerful habit

Doctors and experts never miss an opportunity to emphasize the importance of prevention. In addition to the high-fiber, low-fat diet, we generally find the recommendation to follow a healthy lifestyle.

This mainly means doing a minimum of physical exercise. In the long run, excessive sedentary lifestyle harms intestinal regularity. In addition, a study showed exercise would improve blood sugar and heart rhythm in the case of atrial fibrillation.

Basically no marathons or particular competitive performances are necessary. It is enough to take long walks or ride a bike or practice gentle gymnastics, dance or other compatible with your age and ability.

Deepening

Running or walking, what is more suitable and makes you feel better?